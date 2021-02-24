

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $215.63 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $165.85 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $259.70 million or $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $623.69 million from $486.23 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $259.70 Mln. vs. $194.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.96 vs. $2.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q4): $623.69 Mln vs. $486.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $335 - $360 Mln



