

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):



-Earnings: -$25.00 million in Q4 vs. -$262.91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q4 vs. -$2.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.20 per share -Revenue: $424.26 million in Q4 vs. $560.81 million in the same period last year.



