

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - The Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of 149 million euros, compared to 256 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.92 euros compared to 1.57 euros. The company said the year-on-year decline in reported net income was primarily driven by the favourable impact from the gain on sale relating to the divestment of Soliant in the fourth quarter of 2019. EBITA excluding one-offs was 260 million euros compared to 290 million euros.



Fourth quarter revenues were 5.41 billion euros, down 9% year-on-year on a reported basis and down 5% organically and trading days adjusted.



