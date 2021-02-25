

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, on Thursday reported slightly higher net result and revenue for the full year 2020. The Group also forecast growth for the next year 2021.



For the year 2020, the Group's net result rose by 6 percent to 34.5 million euros from 32.5 million euros, and earnings per share increased to 0.31 euro from 0.29 euro last year.



However, EBIT for the year totaled 34.8 million euros versus 39.0 million euros last year.



The Group's revenues for the full year 2020 rose to 269.2 million euros from last year's 259.6 million euros, and said it expects revenues for 2021 to increase to 320 million - 360 million euros.



