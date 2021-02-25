

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 profit attributable to equity shareholders, on IFRS basis, was 1.30 billion pounds, down from last year's 1.48 billion pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 40.7 pence, down from 46.4 pence a year ago. Underlying earnings per share for the year were 46.8 pence.



Operating profit on IFRS basis grew to 1.93 billion pounds from 1.90 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying EBITA increased to 2.13 billion pounds from 2.12 billion pounds last year.



IFRS revenue increased to 19.28 billion pounds from 18.31 billion pounds a year ago.



Sales were 20.862 billion pounds, compared to 20.109 billion a year ago.



Order intake increased to 20.92 billion pounds from prior year's 18.45 billion pounds.



Further, the company said its Board has recommended a final dividend of 14.3p for a total of 23.7p in respect of the year ending December 31, 2020.



The total of 37.5p per share for the year includes an interim dividend of 13.8p per share in respect of the year 2019, which was originally proposed as a 2019 final dividend but subsequently deferred in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on June 1 to holders of ordinary shares registered on April 23.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects underlying earnings per share to increase in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent. Underlying EBITA is expected to increase in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent.



Sales are expected to grow in the 3 percent to 5 percent range over 2020. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, growth is expected to be between 5 percent to 7 percent.



