

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape (INCH.L) reported a statutory loss before tax of £128 million or 35.6p per basic share compared to a profit of £402 million or 79.0p per basic share last year.



Profit before tax, pre exceptionals, plunged to £129 million or 23.6p per basic share from the previous year's profit of £326 million or 59.9p per basic share.



Revenue for the year 2020 declined 27% to £6.84 billion from £9.38 billion generated a year ago.



Duncan Tait, Group CEO, said, 'Our 2020 results came in ahead of recently upgraded expectations, supported by increased resilience of demand for both Vehicles and Aftersales services in the fourth-quarter. The Group's inherently cash-generative business model contributed to the strengthening of our overall financial position during the second half...'



