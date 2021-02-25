

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wealth management group St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported Thursday that its full-year 2020 IFRS profit before shareholder tax rose to 327.6 million pounds from last year's 187.1 million pounds. On an underlying basis, profit before shareholder tax increased to 359.9 million pounds from 218.9 million pounds.



On a per share basis, IFRS earnings rose to 48.6 pence from 27.5 pence, while underlying cash earnings slid to 49.1 pence from 51.1 pence last year.



On EEV basis, operating profit before tax totaled 919 million pounds versus 952 million pounds, and operating earnings per share slid to 137.5 pence from 148.0 pence last year.



Gross inflows for the year reached 14.3 billion pounds compared to 15.1 billion pounds last year. Net inflows were 8.2 billion pounds versus 9.0 billion pounds a year ago. Total Funds Under Management amounted to 129.3 billion pounds, higher than last year's 117 billion pounds.



