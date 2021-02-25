

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo PLC (RCDO.L) reported a loss before tax of 2.1 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 8.3 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 2.7 pence compared to profit of 11.8 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 5.0 million pounds from 16.0 million pounds, previous year. Underlying basic earnings per share was 6.8 pence compared to 23.0 pence. First half revenue was 164.7 million pounds, a decline of 15%.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.75 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 9 April 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the company's register of members on 5 March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RICARDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de