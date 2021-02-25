

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) reported fiscal 2020 loss before tax of £466.0 million compared to a loss of £119.6 million last year. On a per share basis, loss was 543.0 pence compared to a loss of 290.6 pence last year.



Adjusted loss per share amounted to 369.9 pence compared to 198.8 pence per share in the year ended fiscal 2019.



Operating loss was £322.9 million versus a loss of £52.0 million incurred a year ago. Adjusted operating loss widened to £224.9 million from £9.9 million in the prior year period.



Revenue for the year 2020 declined 38% to £611.8 million from £980.5 million last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de