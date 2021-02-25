

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus Plc (GNS.L, GNS.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 38.7 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2020 compared to 30.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 48.0 pence compared to 36.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was up 32% (44% in constant currency) to 48.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 56.9 pence compared to 43.2 pence.



First half revenue was 285.7 million pounds, up 6% in actual and 11% in constant currency.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, an increase of 10% on last year's interim dividend, payable on 1 April 2021 to shareholders on the register at 5 March 2021.



