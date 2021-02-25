

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L) Thursday reported that its profit for the full year rose to $639 million from $571 million last year, and underlying profit increased to $650 million from $571 million.



On a per share basis, earnings were 1.29 cents versus 1.17 cents last year. Underlying earnings per share were 1.32 cents for the year.



Operating profit for the year totaled $1.005 billion, compared to $923 million last year.



For the full year, the Group's revenues increased by 4 percent to $2.355 billion, as higher commodity prices offset lower production and sales volumes. The Group produced 306 kt of copper for the year, lower than last year's 311 kt. Gold production totaled 196 koz versus 201 koz a year ago.



