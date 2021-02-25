

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB0.98 billion, or RMB1.43 per share. This compares with RMB3.05 billion, or RMB4.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.60 billion or RMB2.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to RMB19.76 billion from RMB15.73 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB1.60 Bln. vs. RMB3.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB2.34 vs. RMB5.61 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB19.76 Bln vs. RMB15.73 Bln last year.



