

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, the European Commission is scheduled to issue economic and business sentiment survey results. The economic sentiment index is expected to rise to 92.0 in February from 91.5 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 129.63 against the yen, 1.2220 against the greenback, 0.8622 against the pound and 1.1074 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

