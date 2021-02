BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings increased in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Average gross earnings grew 10.6 percent year-on-year in December, following an 8.6 percent increase in November. The latest growth was the highest since July.



The average gross earning rose to HUF 449,442 in December from HUF 438,246 in the previous month.



Net earnings rose 10.6 percent annually in December, following a 8.6 percent in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 298,879 from HUF 291,433 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de