

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased for the first time in eight months in January, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.



Producer prices gained 0.9 percent annually, reversing a 1.5 percent drop in December. This was the first increase since May 2019.



Excluding energy, underlying inflation accelerated to 1.4 percent from 0.8 percent.



Among sectors, prices of intermediate goods rose the most, by 2.4 percent. Producer prices of capital and consumer goods grew 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. At the same time, energy prices remained unchanged in January.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation climbed to 3.4 percent in January from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

