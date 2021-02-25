

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices declined further in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.5 percent decrease in December. Prices fell for the eleventh month in a row.



Prices in the domestic market decreased 2.2 percent annually in January and those in the foreign market fell 3.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January, following a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

