

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $261.5 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $187.4 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $276.3 million or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.08 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $276.3 Mln. vs. $268.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.45 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q3): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.70 - $8.90



