

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $435.5 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $153.5 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $432.7 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $3.6 billion



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $432.7 Mln. vs. $294.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $3.6 Bln vs. $3.6 Bln last year.



