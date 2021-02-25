

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):



-Earnings: -$738.93 million in Q4 vs. $121.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.51 in Q4 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$683.76 million or -$2.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.17 per share -Revenue: $0.01 billion in Q4 vs. $1.48 billion in the same period last year.



