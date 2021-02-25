

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $414 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with $447 million, or $1.55 per share in the comparable quarter last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings of $1.90 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue in the quarter increased to $3.171 billion from $2.943 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $3.36 billion.



Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2021 earnings view of $7.50 to $8.10. Analysts see earnings of $8.07 per share for the period.



' We envision critical new investments in energy infrastructure playing a vital role in reaching a net-zero energy future, promoting growth across all sectors of the economy and supporting a thriving energy industry,' said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEMPRA ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de