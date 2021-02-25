

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, American Tower (AMT) initiated its financial guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects total property revenue in a range of $8.50 billion to $8.65 billion, net income in a range of $2.165 billion to $2.265 billion, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $5.59 billion to $5.69 billion, and consolidated AFFO in a range of $4.06 billion to $4.16 billion.



