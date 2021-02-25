

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. durable goods orders for January, GDP data for the fourth quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 20 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it advanced against the yen, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 106.16 against the yen, 1.2225 against the euro, 1.4141 against the pound and 0.9062 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



