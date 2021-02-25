

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corporation (PCG) said, on a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for 2021 non-GAAP core earnings is $0.95 to $1.05 per share. PG&E also introduced Non-GAAP core earnings per share growth guidance of 10 percent over its five-year plan.



For the fourth-quarter, non-GAAP core earnings was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.68, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



