

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported a loss of 660 million euro for the full year 2020, compared with a loss of 15 million euros for the full year 2019.



Adjusted net loss for the period was 330 million euros, compared to adjusted profit of 200 million euros last year.



Revenues for the full year plunged 38.4% to 4.44 billion euros from last year's revenues of 7.21 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, revenues decreased 37.9%.



