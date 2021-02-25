

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European stocks closed lower on Thursday after a cautious session as rising bond yields outweighed optimism about quick economic recovery, prompting investors to lighten commitments in equity markets.



Promising new data on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, imminent additional stimulus in the U.S., and recent statement from the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell about easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future also helped lift expectations about a swift economic recovery.



Other markets in Europe turned in a mixed performance, with a few of them even managing to close with strong gains.



The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.36%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.11%, Germany's DAX ended lower by 0.69% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.24%, while Switzerland's SMI slipped 0.64%.



Among other markets in Europe, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed higher.



Belgium, Iceland and Ireland ended weak, while Austria, Netherlands, Poland and Sweden settled flat.



In the UK market, Standard Chartered fell more than 6% after reporting a 57% declined in annual profit. Intermediate Capital Group lost 4.7%. Polymetal International, Persimmon, Berkeley Group Holdings, Ashtead Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Whitbread and BT Group lost 2 to 4%.



DS Smith shares gained more than 5% on reports that rival Mondi Pls was exploring a takeover. Mondi shares failed to hold early gains and ended flat.



Evraz gained nearly 6% and Anglo American climbed nearly 4%, while Rio Tinto, BP, Burberry Group and Prudential gained 1.3 to 2%.



In the French market, Safran fell sharply on weak quarterly results. Airbus Group, Valeo, Air Liquide, Capgemini and Essilor also declined sharply.



TechnipFMC soared more than 11%, Unibail Rodamco gained about 3% and Societe Generale surged up 2.7%. Atos, Air France-KLM and ArcelorMittal also rose sharply.



In Germany, Bayer plunged more than 6% after reporting a 78% drop in earnings. Linde, MTU Aero Engines, BASF and Deutsche Post also ended sharply lower.



On the other hand, Deutsche Bank, BMW, Munich RE, Adidas, Covestro and Deutsche Telekom closed with strong gains.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic confidence improved to a one-year high in February on rising sentiment in industry, services and among consumers, reflecting the easing of strict restrictions related to Covid-19 pandemic, survey results from the European Commission revealed.



The economic sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 93.4 from 91.5 in the previous month. The score was forecast to climb to 92 in February.



German consumer confidence is set to improve in March, survey results from the market research group GfK showed earlier in the day.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected to -12.9 in March from revised -15.5 in the previous month. The expected level was -14.3.



France's consumer confidence index fell to 91 in February, while the score was forecast to remain unchanged at 92.



Business optimism improved among U.K. business and professional services in the three months to February, while morale weakened in consumer services, the latest quarterly Service Sector Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed.



