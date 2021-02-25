

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $22.6 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $2.0 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $24.6 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $452.8 million from $435.5 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $24.6 Mln. vs. $6.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $452.8 Mln vs. $435.5 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLEARWATER PAPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de