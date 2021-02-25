

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $62.79 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $59.59 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $609.25 million from $596.74 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $62.79 Mln. vs. $59.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $609.25 Mln vs. $596.74 Mln last year.



