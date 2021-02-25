

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for World Fuel Services (INT):



-Earnings: -$3.6 billion in Q4 vs. $56.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q4 vs. $0.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.1 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share -Revenue: $4.70 billion in Q4 vs. $9.36 billion in the same period last year.



