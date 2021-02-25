

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Inc. (DELL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.34 billion, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $0.42 billion, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Dell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 billion or $2.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 108555.8% to $26.11 billion from $24.03 million last year.



Dell Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.29 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.70 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q4): $26.11 Bln vs. $24.03 Mln last year.



