

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX):



-Earnings: $727.8 million in Q4 vs. -$19.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $4.82 in Q4 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.0 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $386.4 million in Q4 vs. $414.3 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

