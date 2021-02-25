

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):



-Earnings: -$25.08 million in Q4 vs. -$0.45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$21.36 million or -$0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.13 per share -Revenue: $101.94 million in Q4 vs. $98.48 million in the same period last year.



