

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales declined for the second straight month in January, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Retail turnover declined 5.9 percent yearly in January, following a 3.2 percent fall in December.



Turnover in food stores grew 8.6 percent yearly in January, while non-food stores decreased 37.7 percent. Online turnover surged 92.1 percent.



Sales in the non-food sector declined due to the measures taken against the spread of the corona virus, the agency said.



On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover declined 7.8 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

