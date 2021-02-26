

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK, TAK) has entered into an agreement to transfer the assets, marketing rights and, marketing authorization associated with a portfolio of select non-core products in Japan to Teijin Pharma for 133.0 billion yen. This portfolio is comprised of four non-core type 2 diabetes products (Nesina, Liovel, Inisync and Zafatek) sold in Japan.



Takeda plans to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and accelerate deleveraging. Takeda said it has sustained momentum in its divestiture strategy and has exceeded $10 billion non-core asset divestiture target.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

