

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) reported fiscal 2020 profit before tax of 134.8 million pounds compared to 213.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 12.57 pence compared to 19.49 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 205.7 million pounds from 289.3 million pounds. The Group said its revenue was down 29%, reflecting the impact of the discount support offered to customers for the period April to September 2020.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 4.5 pence per share for 2020. This will be paid on 28 May 2021 to all shareholders on the register at 30 April 2021.



