

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc. (RSA.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 was 483 million pounds, down 2% from last year, hurt by market impacts from COVID-19, bid costs, exits and restructuring.



But underlying profit before tax was 718 million pounds up 15% from the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the year declined to 345 million pounds or 30.8 pence per share from 359 million pounds or 32.5 pence per share in the prior year.



Net written premiums for the year declined to 6.22 billion pounds from 6.42 billion pounds last year. Total income was 6.55 billion pounds down from 6.90 billion pounds in the previous year.



