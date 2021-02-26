

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales declined for the second straight month in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, decreased a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.0 percent fall in December.



Sales of non-food stores declined 14.4 percent annually in January.



Sales in specialized stores rose 2.2 percent. Sales in non-specialized stores, and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 9.4 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 5.1 percent in January.



