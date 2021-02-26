

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus (AMADY.PK, AMADF.PK) reported a loss of 505.3 million euros for fiscal 2020 compared to profit of 1.11 billion euros, previous year. Adjusted loss was 302.4 million euros compared to profit of 1.26 billion euros. Adjusted loss per share was 0.68 euros compared to profit of 2.93 euros.



Fiscal 2020 revenue was 2.17 billion euros compared to 5.57 billion euros, last year.



Luis Maroto, President & CEO of Amadeus, said: 'Despite a slight improvement in air traffic in the last quarter of the year, travel remained depressed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the year finished with global air traffic declining by 65.9% compared to 2019. The situation still remains fluid. '



