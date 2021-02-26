

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) said the company and its technical banks have agreed a new debt capacity amount under the RBL facility of approximately $1.7 billion. The Group noted that this remains subject to formal approval by a majority of lending banks and, once approved, will be effective from 26 February.



Based on the new debt capacity amount, Tullow Oil plc will have liquidity headroom of free cash and available debt facilities of approximately $0.9 billion. The next RBL redetermination is scheduled to take place in September 2021.



