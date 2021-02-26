

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices declined further in January, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The producer price index decreased 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.0 percent fall in December.



The easing in the pace of decline in producer prices was mainly due to rise in prices for intermediate goods by 0.5 percent.



Prices for energy decreased 2.9 percent yearly in January.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods remained unchanged and consumer goods rose 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January, following a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

