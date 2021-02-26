

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) said, beginning March 11, the airline will start daily service to Breckenridge and on April 1, will start four-times daily service to Fort Collins. The company is joining with Landline, a ground transportation company, to offer connecting service to these destinations through Denver International Airport.



The company said the new luxury bus collaboration allows customers to fly into Denver International Airport, have their bags and ski equipment automatically transferred and be driven to Breckenridge and Fort Collins.



United Airlines noted that this is the first time Breckenridge has ever been served by an airline and will be Fort Collins' first global network carrier service in 25 years.



