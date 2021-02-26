

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported net income in the fourth quarter of $5.9 million or $0.25 per share compared with $28.5 million or $1.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding items, earnings for the quarter were $1.39 per share. On average, 5 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue in the quarter increased 1.4% to $267.5 million from $263.8 million in the same period last year. The consensus estimate stood at $273.74 million.



Strategic Education today announced a cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 8.



