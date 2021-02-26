

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation increased in February, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.49 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.3 percent gain in January.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components increased 0.7 percent in February, following a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.



Prices for energy declined 3.07 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.38 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.45 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, grew 0.3 percent annually in February, following a 0.2 percent growth in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.5 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



