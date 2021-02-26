

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) announced Friday that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has validated for review the Marketing Authorization Application for somatrogon. Pfizer expects a decision from the European Commission in 2022.



The company said somatrogon is a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone administered once-weekly for the treatment of pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency.



The somatrogon Phase 3 trial enrolled 224 pediatric patients in a randomized, open-label, active-controlled study in over 20 countries.



The US Food and Drug Administration accepted the initial Biologics License Application in January 2021 and a New Drug Application was submitted to PMDA in Japan for somatrogon in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de