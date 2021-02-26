

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) confirmed Friday that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has issued a scientific opinion supporting the use of the investigational antibody cocktail, casirivimab and imdevimab, as a treatment option for patients with confirmed COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.



The CHMP scientific opinion supports national decision making within EU states on the use of the antibodies before a formal authorisation is granted during a public health emergency.



The company noted that initial data showed that patients treated with this investigational antibody cocktail saw a reduction in both viral loads and medically-attended visits.



Roche and Regeneron are collaborating to develop, manufacture and distribute casirivimab and imdevimab, to people around the globe, with the aim of having more than two million doses available in 2021.



Regeneron will be responsible for distributing the antibody cocktail in the US and Roche will be responsible for distribution outside the US, with the first Roche-manufactured doses already being distributed.



Roche noted that the investigational antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab continues to be evaluated in clinical trials in multiple settings for COVID-19: in non-hospitalised and certain hospitalised patients, including the open-label RECOVERY trial of hospitalised patients in the UK, and a trial for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals.



