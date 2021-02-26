

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) initiated its full-year 2021 guidance for operating earnings.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects operating earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.43 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



the company said it is making steady progress on several business priorities, and on its strategy to become primarily a regulated utility with contracted generation, comprised of its zero carbon nuclear fleet and recent announcement regarding New Jersey offshore wind through its partnership with Ørsted North America.



