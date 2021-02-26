

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. personal income and spending data, wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance for January are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it recovered against the franc, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 106.34 against the yen, 1.2113 against the euro, 1.3920 against the pound and 0.9066 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



