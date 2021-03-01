

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German operator in the agriculture, building materials and energy sectors, reported Monday that its fiscal 2020 preliminary earnings before interest and tax or EBIT increased 14.3 percent to 215.3 million euros from 188.4 million euros last year.



Revenues edged up 0.6 percent to 17.2 billion euros from prior year's 17.1 billion euros.



Further, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose raising the dividend for 2020 by 5 cents to 1.00 euro per share.



BayWa benefited from sustained high demand in all its segments in the past financial year as a provider of essential goods and services in the energy, agriculture and construction sectors.



BayWa will publish detailed figures for the year on March 25.



