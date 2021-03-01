

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) announced that Jan du Plessis has informed the Board of his intention to retire as the company's Chairman in 2021 once a successor has been appointed.



du Plessis joined BT as a Non-Executive Director in June 2017 and was appointed Chairman in November 2017.



The Board will now initiate a process for the appointment of a successor led by the Senior Independent Director.



Jan du Plessis said, 'BT is a fantastic company and it is a huge privilege and responsibility to be its Chairman. But after 17 years of demanding roles as Chairman of significant FTSE companies, I know the time is now right for me to step down and focus on other interests.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de