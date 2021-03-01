

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L), a supplier of temporary power generation equipment, reported that its loss attributable to the owners of the company for the year ended 31 December 2020 was 111 million pounds or 43.40 pence per share, compared to profit of 129 million pounds or 50.70 per share in the previous year.



Loss before taxation was 73 million pounds, compared to profit of 199 million pounds in the prior year.



Group revenue for the year declined to 1.37 billion pounds from 1.61 billion pounds in prior year. Underlying Group revenue fell 14%, hurt by the impact of COVID-19 and the lower oil price.



The Board has proposed a final dividend for 2020 of 10.00 pence compared to no dividend in 2019. This will result in a full year dividend of 15.00 pence per Ordinary Share, compared to interim dividend of 9.38 pence in 2019.



The company said it is now seeing signs of recovery across a number of its markets, despite the material impact on the business during 2020. The company expects 2021 to be a year of transition and to return to pre-COVID levels of activity in 2022.



By 2030, Aggreko will reduce the diesel fuel in customer solutions by at least 50%; reduce local air quality emissions of solutions by the same amount; and achieve net zero across our business operations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AGGREKO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de