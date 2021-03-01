Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Im Scheinwerferlicht! Christina Lake Cannabis explodiert heftig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2LQV6 ISIN: US48251W1045 Ticker-Symbol: KR51 
Tradegate
01.03.21
08:00 Uhr
38,375 Euro
+0,610
+1,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KKR & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,03538,63510:13
38,13538,73010:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KKR & CO
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KKR & CO INC38,375+1,62 %
RAKUTEN INC9,027-0,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.